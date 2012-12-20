Crestron DigitalMedia Systems Honored at GovComm

- Crestron showcased its integrated government solutions last month at GovComm 2012. From hardware to software, Crestron presented everything needed to integrate AV, IT, security and room scheduling into classrooms, auditoriums, EOCs, NOCs, and other government facilities, the company says.
- During the show, Crestron hosted an awards ceremony to recognize Government Support Services (GSS) Partners that have supported Crestron and embraced its innovations, including DigitalMedia.
- Crestron director of federal markets, Landon Lovett, presented several partners with the coveted “Technology Innovation Award” during the special ceremony at the Crestron booth.
- “The award represents our gratitude and admiration to our partners who have been instrumental in adapting to the changing landscape of AV. They not only implemented DigitalMedia, but they also became advocates for the technology,” said Lovett.
- Since its introduction, GSS partners have been champions of DigitalMedia. The partners have also encouraged their staff to participate in DM Certification programs, which provides the definitive design, installation and commissioning specifications to guarantee the reliable performance of DigitalMedia systems. The DM Certification program ensures that AV professionals are fully educated and adhere to the standard.
- “Our government partners choose Crestron and DigitalMedia to ensure that the audiovisual systems in their facilities will have the flexibility to continually support their mission for the foreseeable future,” added Lovett.
- Crestron awarded the following partners with the Technology Innovation Award for their DigitalMedia implementations:
- The World Bank - Digital Upgrade
- NASA Dryden Flight Research Center - Digital Upgrade
- Maxwell Air Force Base - Classroom of the Future
- National Security Agency (NSA) - Digital Upgrade
- RAYTHEON - Ft. Meade Operations Audio/Video Team
- United States Army - Classroom XXI Program Digital Upgrade
- Pentagon - National Military Command Center (NMCC)
- Northrop Grumman - Digital Infrastructure
- The Boeing Company - Digital Upgrade