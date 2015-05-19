Gefen Wireless Solutions at InfoComm 2015

- Gefen is showcasing a range of new products at InfoComm, fully aligned with its mission of offering a seamless integration of advanced signal management solutions. Gefen’s booth (#3843) will be focused around key technology drivers such as wireless, AV over IP and 4K.
- Gefen is taking wireless distribution to a new level with its demonstration of 4K Ultra HD extension. Attendees will have a chance to experience real-world 4K Ultra HD competitive gaming in the Gefen Mark V racecar simulator. Coupled with life-like speed enhanced effects, Ultra HD racing content will appear with zero latency, affording attendees unbelievable racing action. The Gefen TV Wireless for HDMI 60GHz (GTV-WHD-60G) will beam camera images of race participants, allowing racers and spectators to watch all the fun.
- Next generation short and long range wireless solutions for HDMI will be shown, offering mobile and permanent installation options. A new scalable wireless HDMI matrix solution will also be displayed, allowing complete cross-point switching among up to eight sources and four displays. This affords functionality previously available only via hardwired matrix systems, offering tremendous opportunities in various applications including multi-room, hospitality, signage, and educational venues.