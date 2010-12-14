TV One Wins the Government Video 2010 Salute Award

- Erlanger, KY--TV One is the proud recipient of the Government Video “Salute” Award for their CORIOview C2-6104A 4-Window DVI-U Processor. This prestigious award is nominated on by industry professionals and then selected unanimously by the editorial team of Government Video magazine. The “Salute” Award is presented in recognition of innovative achievement in the advancement of video technology.
- Steve Tullo, Northeast regional sales manager for TV One was present to accept the award and states, “I am honored to accept the Government Video “Salute” award at the 2010 GV Expo in Washington DC for the C2-6104A on behalf of TV One. Our R&D Engineers continue to develop new products in the CORIO product line-up allowing us to find new markets for these products for applications in Government, Military, Broadcast, Digital Signage, Medical & Corporate that seem endless. The C2-6104A is not only a DVI-Multiviewer, it’s a Seamless Switcher/Scaler & Video Processor."
- The secret to the success of this winning product lies in the internal CORIO2 scaling and conversion technology designed and developed exclusively by TV One, which is the backbone of the C2-6104A Multiviewer. This low-cost 4-Window Video Processor accepts DVI up to 1920x1200@60Hz and 1080p, as well as RGB, Component and Composite video inputs up to 2048x2048 at virtually any refresh rate and also includes multiple benefits.