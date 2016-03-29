Gary Klassen Joins Christie as Director of Solutions Software

Christie has brought Gary Klassen aboard as its director of solutions software. Klassen will focus on growing a development team to expand Christie’s software capabilities, which will enable the creation of shared experiences, including large-scale projection mapping projects. Klassen will be based in Kitchener, Ontario.

Klassen is best known as an inventor and technology leader. Most recently, he was director of architecture and innovation at BlackBerry. He has led several system level development efforts spanning multiple software and hardware functional areas as well as exploring and inventing new applications and bringing them to market. He is named as an inventor on over 100 granted US patents.

“It’s a wonderful time in the vibrant Waterloo region for technology development,” said Klassen. “I’m excited to be a part of growing Christie¹s software capabilities on all levels, and look forward to developing creative and innovative solutions for our customers that are easy to deploy.”

“Gary’s unparalleled experience in software application development makes him a key addition to Christie as we continue to grow,” said Gerry Remers, president and COO, Christie Canada. “Christie¹s total solutions approach is strengthened with Gary¹s appointment and I¹m confident he will play a key role in delivering high quality solutions for our customers.”

Christie continues to recruit for software development and engineering positions at all levels within its Canadian headquarters in Kitchener, Ontario. These positions will support developments in software and solutions including projection mapping, virtual and augmented reality, and themed entertainment.