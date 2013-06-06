Furman VT-EXT Vertical Rack Strip

- The Panamax/Furman Vertex VT-EXT vertical rack strip provides integrators with eight outlets (three with transformer spacing), addresses ground loop issues with specialized mounting brackets, and simplifies cord management to reduce installation time. It is designed to be used in conjunction with a Panamax/Furman power management unit to provide clean, safe power, extending Panamax and Furman's advanced protection and filtration technologies to connected equipment.
- The Vertex VT-EXT features mounting clips with plastic spacers which allows the strip to be mounted vertically to an equipment rack while helping to prevent ground loop issues. The unit's vertical orientation allows integrators to use various length component power cords to save space, eliminate cord clutter, and drastically reduce installation time. In addition, the unit features a detachable 10-foot power cord that can easily be swapped out for a shorter cord if desired.