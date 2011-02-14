Lutron Expands Classic Skylark Dimmer Line

- Coopersburg, PA--Lutron's Skylark slide dimmer has been a consumer favorite since its introduction in 1983. Now, almost 28 years later, Lutron is pleased to introduce Skylark Contour, an updated version of the classic Skylark model.
- Skylark Contour is the newest addition to the Skylark slide dimmer family of products. Its intuitive design makes it simple for everyone to use. A convenient rocker switch turns the lights on and off and automatically returns the room's lighting to the user's favorite preset level. An easy-to-use, captive slide control adjusts the light for any activity.
- Four versions of the new dimmer are available:
- Skylark Contour C·L? preset dimmer: UL-listed for use with a broad range of dimmable CFLs and LEDs from leading manufacturers, incandescent and halogen bulbs, and even a combination of these various bulbs on one lighting circuit.
- Skylark Contour preset dimmer: for use with incandescent and halogen bulbs.
- Skylark Contour preset dimmer with eco-dim: for use with incandescent and halogen bulbs, guarantees at least 15 percent energy savings and extends bulb life three times compared to a standard switch
- Skylark Contour preset dimmer with eco-minder: for use with incandescent and halogen bulbs, features an LED that turns from red to green when 15 percent energy savings is achieved, letting users "see as they save." The LED brightens as the light is dimmed, showing additional energy savings.
- Skylark Contour models are available in the following gloss colors: white, ivory, almond, light almond, gray, brown and black. They're available now.