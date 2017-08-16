Fulcrum Acoustic Names Quest Marketing Rep for Southeast U.S.

Fulcrum Acoustic has appointed Quest Marketing as its exclusive representative for the Southeast U.S.

The appointment comes as Fulcrum is experiencing increased product sales in key domestic and international markets, according to the company.

Appointed as Fulcrum's exclusive Florida representative in January 2017, Quest is now also providing product sales support across the entire Southeast, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

"Having seen success representing Fulcrum Acoustic in Florida, we are very excited to help them expand their distribution throughout the seven-state Southeast region," said Quest Founder John Saviano. "It's been great working with all the people we know at Fulcrum, and we look forward to enjoying an even closer working relationship in our expanded role."

"We pride ourselves in manufacturing high-quality products in the U.S, providing personal access to all staff members, and offering the most responsive technical support in the industry," said Fulcrum Acoustic director of sales Todd Foster. "Quest Marketing's technical expertise and high-level of service and support mirror our own. We see them as an invaluable partner in helping us realize our sales goals going forward."