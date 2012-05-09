Elite Lunette Screen

The Lunette uses Elite's AcousticPro A4K acoustically transparent material. It is a 1.1 gain projection surface with its angular mesh weave design for optimal sound penetration.
- The A4K material was crafted to allow in-wall speakers behind the screen to give a high quality audio performance. Visually, the material eliminates the moiré artifacts while working with the anamorphic lens and scalers to enhance clarity and resolution.
- The acoustic weave is black backed to eliminate bounce back distortion.