FSR Grants Kids Winter Wishes

Woodland Park, NJ—FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer, made sure a whole classroom of kids in Passaic, NJ were warm and happy this holiday season. The Company donated coats, hats, scarves, gloves and toys as a participant in the United Way of Passaic County's "Winter Wishes" program.The annual winter drive is a six-week campaign partnering local merchants with the United Way to benefit underprivileged children and families throughout Passaic County. Donors choose to sponsor a classroom, help a child or family, hold a Whole & Healthy Food Drive, or host a Toy Drive.



FSR participated in the United Way of Passaic County's "Winter Wishes" program by donating toys and clothing to area children (l-r): Jan Sandri, FSR president; Yvonne Zuidema, United Way of Passaic president & CPO; Joanne Gianduso, FSR educational coordinator; Lynne Fay, FSR administrative services manager; and Jackie Albaum, United Way of Passaic engagement manager.

"'Winter Wishes' offered FSR the perfect opportunity to give back to the community," said Jan Sandri, FSR's president, "As a company that supplies audio and video products to the educational market we felt it was appropriate to sponsor an entire classroom during the holiday season."

FSR staff members shopped for each student's gifts based upon the child's individual "wish". Some children received games, some received activity or coloring books, and all received crayons. FSR also purchased a coat, hat, scarf, and gloves for each child.

Explained Sandri "As with all our donations, we donated in the name of FSR, our employees and our loyal dealers."

"We are so impressed with the communities generosity and our partners' ability to identify families in the greatest need,” said Yvonne Zuidema, president of United Way of Passaic County. “Our coordinated efforts provided a coat, hat, scarf, gloves, and a toy to every child at a school in Passaic. It's hard to describe how much good everyone's donation does for our children and families in need."