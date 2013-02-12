Vu Redesigns Cable Up Professional Cables

- Vu has redesigned its Premium and Industrial Cable Up microphone cables.
- The Cable Up Premium line of microphone cables has been rebuilt to improve overall performance and durability. These low capacitance, high bandwidth cables feature rugged neoprene jackets with a high strand count of oxygen-free copper and a 22 AWG braided shield. This combination gives these cables excellent analog audio capabilities while allowing them to withstand harsh environments.
- Cable Up Premium XLR cables are now terminated with Amphenol AX Series connectors. These connectors are known for durability and their addition provides dependable performance in demanding applications such as touring sound, the company says. New Cable Up Premium cables are RoHS compliant and will be available in March 2013. They can be purchased in 1'-200' lengths, as well as in 500' bulk spools.
- Cable Up Industrial line microphone cables feature tough PVC jackets and are manufactured with a high-performance, 22 AWG braided shield and soldered XLR connectors fitted with gold-plated contacts for reliable professional use. Cable Up Industrial microphone cables provide high bandwidth and low capacitance at a competitive price. They are available in 12 sizes from 1' to 100' and are available for purchase now.
- Cable Up rigorously tests every cable to ensure high standards of manufacturing and performance while remaining an affordable solution for any budget.
- “The Cable Up line has been consistently developed over the years to remain a go-to product for many industry professionals,” said FDW Corp vice president, Sean Sennott, “We believe these latest changes demonstrate the quality of our products and their value to our customers.”