Four Winds' New User Software

- Four Winds Interactive (FWI) announced a new software release that improves how clients build, deploy and manage their enterprise visual communications networks. The release is accompanied by a user-friendly “app store” containing hundreds of images, videos, apps, templates, and much more that can be used to quickly design and populate visual displays—whether one screen at a time, or enterprise-wide.
- The software release, dubbed 5.0, has been in development for more than a year and has been designed to make creating an enterprise visual communications network as easy as programming a smartphone with user preferences.
- “Until now, creative, impactful visual communication systems have been in the exclusive domain of companies with big marketing and design teams,” said David Levin, president and CEO of Four Winds Interactive. “We wanted to create a system that would empower every company to create a visual communications network that could match their biggest ideas with easy to use technology.”
- FWI developed a number of proprietary tools and features to create their latest release, taking care to make each component as easy to use as possible. “Most people chartered with creating visual communications for a company have other responsibilities, so they don’t have time to learn a complex system. We were inspired by the way most of us find and use applications on our smartphones to build out a custom experience. That’s what we’ve created with Software 5.0 and the FWI Store,” added Levin.
- FWI’s Software 5.0 has five main features:
- 1.FWI Store
- The FWI Store contains pre-built templates, applications, content, and plug-ins on a subscription basis that can be used to quickly customize display designs with the most up-to-date and dynamic content. The FWI Store is conveniently accessible from the Content Manager platform.
- 2.Sharable Applications
- FWI’s software now enables users to create, publish, and share custom applications, or leverage content from the FWI Store.
- 3.Remote Web Management
- The Content Manager Web platform now lets users manage their network anytime, anywhere, from any web-enabled device.
- 4.Content Approval Workflow
- The workflow functionality provides an integrated approval process for content. Automated email notifications are sent when new content is added and managers can view a real-time task list to see and approve requests waiting in their queue.
- 5.Network Monitoring
- Network monitoring has been integrated into Content Manager Desktop, enabling clients to monitor the health and status of their network in real-time with customizable dashboards.
- Software 5.0 and the FWI Store are available now. Current clients can upgrade by contacting their FWI sales representative or visiting www.fourwindsinteractive.com.
- Four Winds Interactive will be hosting a series of webinars the first week in October to formally unveil and demonstrate the new features of Software 5.0.
