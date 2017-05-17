Topics

Focusrite Names Nevens VP Worldwide Sales, Commercial and Pro Audio

Focusrite has appointed Rich Nevens vice president of worldwide sales: Commercial and Pro Audio, and will lead the newly formed business unit which consists of RedNet, Red interfaces, and the ISA range of products.

“Our Dante-based RedNet and Red ranges are experiencing substantial growth, and as such, we have decided to form a dedicated business unit to focus on the professional audio community; Focusrite Commercial and Pro Audio," said Damian Hawley, Focusrite’s director of global marketing and sales.

Focusrite Group CEO Tim Carroll said, “Rich Nevens is a highly respected professional audio business leader with many years of experience operating at the senior decision-maker level. Rich will initially be focused on developing a world-class network of distributors, resellers, and system integrators to accelerate our growth in the broadcast, post-production, and professional markets."

Nevens joins Focusrite from Avid, where he held a number of positions for the last 12 years, most recently director strategic solutions, WW Audio sales.

"Focusrite has taken a clear leadership position in providing the most expansive line of great-sounding, Dante-enabled modular audio products, and I'm thrilled to lead a team focused on improving the workflow of the professional audio community with our powerful networked audio solutions,” Nevens said.