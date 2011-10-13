Scharff Weisberg Becomes WorldStage

Scharff Weisberg and Video Applications announced that they will now be conducting business under the WorldStage name.

The two companies, which were joined in a merger in 2007, have long histories in the AV, staging, and lighting business, and have been operating jointly since the merger.

“Transitioning to the WorldStage name after so many years is a big change for us, but it reflects the fact that the two companies operate as one cohesive team," said WorldStage president, Josh Weisberg. "For the past four years clients have been drawing from the resources of both companies, which has provided them with greater capabilities and more flexible pricing than prior to the merger.”

The WorldStage brand is being unveiled this month at www.worldstage.com. At the site, visitors can see an extensive gallery of the company’s projects as well as a complete listing of the services the company provides from its east coast and west coast locations.

“Whatever clients call us - Scharff Weisberg, Video Applications, or WorldStage - they can expect the same high level of service, up to date inventory, technical innovation and cheerful personalities as they have in the past, but now these will be accompanied by a new logo and easier-to-pronounce name,” said company CEO, Gary Standard.