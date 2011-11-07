Draper Makes Screen Tensioning Improvements

Draper, Inc., has announced an improvement in the company’s tab tensioned motorized projection screens.
- Every Draper tab tensioned screen surface (including the tabs) is now CNC cut as a single piece, and the tabs are then folded and RF welded. The result is a much stronger tab with no possibility of separation, according to the company.
- “Making a tab tensioned surface in this manner eliminates the puckering that has characterized the edges of tab tensioned screens made by Draper and other manufacturers for years,” said Draper president, John Pidgeon, in a letter announcing the improvement to Draper dealers. “Prior to making this decision, we cycled a tab tensioned screen made in this manner over 30,000 times with no tab failure.”
- With the change comes an upgraded warranty. Draper now warrants all its tab tensioned screens against tab separation for five years from date of manufacture.