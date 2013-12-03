Turbosound Relocates to New Headquarters

- Speaker brand Turbosound, headquartered at Partridge Green in Sussex, is relocating to new premises.
- According to the company, the trigger for the move was the imminent expiry of the lease on its existing headquarters. As a result of this decision, Turbosound's manufacturing will move to premises owned by MUSIC Group in Kidderminster, which serves as MIDAS and KLARK TEKNIK's UK manufacturing facility and MUSIC Group's European Care Centre.
- Turbosound’s research and development activities will relocate to MUSIC Group's research facility in Manchester, which houses over 60 engineers responsible for MIDAS and KLARK TEKNIK research and development. Existing staff have been offered the opportunity to relocate to the new premises.
- Nigel Beaumont, senior vice president, Professional Division, commented, "I am very excited about the future of our Professional Division and Turbosound is an integral part of our Vision. Our long term strategy includes the opening of a new acoustic and digital research facility in Manchester, which will allow the seamless integration of MIDAS and KLARK TEKNIK’s world-class digital technology expertise with Turbosound’s speaker technology. MUSIC Group also recently acquired multi-patented and cutting-edge technology for steerable line arrays that allows the control of up to 8 beams simultaneously, which combined with our in-house expertise will give us a major lead against our competitors. As a result of our massive investment, we are planning to launch the largest range of new Turbosound products in its history at the upcoming Winter NAMM show."
- CEO, Uli Behringer commented, "Our vision for Turbosound closely matches that of MIDAS and KLARK TEKNIK. Three years ago MUSIC Group invested over USD 20 million in high-tech manufacturing equipment including high-precision SMT machines, automated optical inspection and X-ray equipment. We also invested in a USD 4 million state-of-the art building in Manchester to house our high-tech research and development center where the staff have grown from initially eight to over 60 in less than three years, and we are continuing to recruit. We are excited to equally invest in Turbosound to offer complete solutions for our customers. This is a new chapter for this iconic speaker brand that was founded over 40 years ago and provided PA systems to some of the most famous artists.”