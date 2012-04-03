Molloy Addresses IMT Upgrade at NAB

Molloy College, of Long Island, NY, will be participating in the Broadcast Education Association panel discussion during NAB, "Tomorrow's Needs Today: Making the Argument for Upgrade," on Wednesday, April 18 at The Las Vegas Hilton.

Molloy College first met with Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) at NAB 2011 to determine the best way to upgrade their SD production facilities to full HD specs.

As media technologies continue to evolve and previous generations become obsolete, communications programs in small schools are reaching the threshold of maintaining traditional curriculum while deciding what new media to adopt and use. The BEA panel discusses strategies in proposing new media upgrades and the struggles of adopting a new program. Panelists are currently upgrading or have recently upgraded their traditional communications curriculum.

Moderator: James Cohen, Molloy College

Panelists: Matthew Tullis, Ashland University

Thomas Kenny, Molloy College

"We chose IMT after speaking with Greg Pocali at NAB 2011 last year in Las Vegas," said Thomas Kenny, Molloy Adjunct Instructor. "We went to NAB to research gear and materials needed to transfer our SD studio to HD. This included cameras, switchers, storage devices, etc. After meeting with Greg, he pointed us in the right direction and told us exactly what we needed for a transfer. Greg is extremely knowledgeable as an engineer and we felt comfortable with him and the staff at IMT."

"We are upgrading our facility," he continued, "because it is in standard-definition and at this day and age, everyone should have a high-definition facility. If my iPad can shoot video in HD, then the studio for the students should have that capability as well. We plan on using the facility for educational purposes to help our students get a career in media production. Also, this could [allow] students to start their own productions outside of class for news programs and various shows."

Molloy College has had a Media Production Curriculum for several years. Over the last two years, the college has changed its curriculum to match the change in technology. Last year, Molloy developed and implemented a brand new minor in New Media. This includes combining web and television - students learn how to create apps, design a website, and create web television while utilizing all mediums (iPad, Internet, television, mobile device, etc.).

"The discussion for me is based on two areas," said Thomas Kenny. "First is the need to have an updated, high-definition facility for our students to nurture successful careers in media/new media production. This is the area where we worked closely with Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. The second phase of the discussion, again from the Molloy College perspective, is updating the curriculum to meet today's standards. In today's media culture, students creating film/television also need to include social media, websites, apps, etc., to the mix in order to have successful careers. We are speaking about how we designed the courses for the Major & Minor. Plus, we will tie in how both the new media Major/Minor uses the updated HD facility."

What: "Tomorrow's Needs Today: Making the Argument for Upgrade"

When: Wednesday April 18, 2012 12:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Where: Las Vegas Hilton, Conference Room 1

IMT at NAB 2012, April 16-18, Las Vegas

IMT will be hosting a number of technology briefings in their hospitality suite on the second floor of the Renaissance Hotel located at 3400 Paradise Road. The hotel is conveniently located across the street from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Please contact IMT's Marketing Coordinator, Kate Metzger, for more information - kate@imtglobalinc.com.