QSC Receives Thought Leadership Award from Channel IQ

- QSC Audio Products, along with three individuals, have received the first-ever Thought Leadership Awards from Channel IQ, a provider of online pricing intelligence and channel management solutions.
- 2012 marked the inaugural year for the IQ Awards, which celebrate the best and brightest innovators and leaders in the online price monitoring, brand intelligence, and brand protection arena.
- The awards, which were given during Channel IQ’s recent 2012 Online Channel Management Summit in Chicago, were given to QSC as a company, as well as individually to senior director, sales operations and strategic accounts, Gina Bergmann; project manager, sales operations and strategic accounts, Heather Stevenson; and Margaret Jenkins, corporate counsel. The awards were given in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments in protecting brand identity in e-commerce.
- The Thought Leadership Award is given to the client and users exhibiting superior knowledge and innovative usage of Channel IQ tools. The thought leader is the user with the best understanding of Channel IQ products and the ability successfully manage the depth and breadth of the product better in a way that far surpasses any other business. Nominees alongside QSC for this award included: a Fortune 500 Athletics Manufacturer, A Fortune 500 Consumer Power Tool Manufacturer, and a Fortune 500 Medical Products Manufacturer.
- “QSC has always taken a great amount of pride in protecting the integrity of its brand and e-commerce has heightened the need for diligence in this area,” said Gina Bergmann. “It is quite humbling for us to receive this award among all these great companies in industries much larger than our own.”
- Candidates for the awards were nominated by the Channel IQ executive sales team. The nominees are debated in front of executive management, and then the list is pared down to the top four in each category. This subsequent list was voted on by the entire Channel IQ executive and sales force in a private ballot.
- “The strength of our company is due in no small part to the long-term partnerships we’ve had with our valued dealers. It’s vital that we protect the integrity of our brand so that they, as well as their customers, continue to enjoy a fulfilling, authentic QSC experience with every interaction,” said Bergmann.