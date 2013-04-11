TC Group Rebrands with New Collective Identity

- The TC Group of companies, which includes sound and audio brands Tannoy, TC Electronic, Lab.gruppen and TC-Helicon, has announced a rebranding initiative, unveiled for the first time at Frankfurt as part of a unique combined group presence at the Musikmesse/Prolight+sound show.
- The move formally brings the collective vision and values of the group’s brand companies together under a new and visible, TC Group brand identity—increasing market awareness of both TC Group as a whole and of its individual brands. While the companies have been linked by the same parent organization for over a decade, and more recently shared sales co-ordination with the formation of sales organizations such as TC Group Americas (TCGA) and TC Group International (TCGI) in recent years, as well as increasingly collaborating on product development; individual brand identities have remained separate with no visible connection between them.
- This group brand initiative is designed to align the brands, forming a more coherent relationship between them in the eyes of the end user and highlighting the high degree of shared resource and expertise across the respective brands. In doing so, it will allow TC Group to leverage better synergies between the brands in developing pioneering new products and moving towards bringing systems solutions, to better serve its diverse customer base across the many market segments within which it’s active.
- Anders Fauerskov, CEO of TC Group, said: “If you interact with any part of the TC Group world you’ll find people deeply passionate about sound. That shared passion makes collaboration completely natural, almost instinctive. Telling the TC Group story to our customers, as well as how the brands are connected, is important to us.
- "We want our customers to know that we put every ounce of our collective energies into developing market-leading products, with innovation that comes only from working together. We have total faith in our brands and the people driving them forward for the benefit everyone, whether they are a musician, sound engineer, integrator or the person standing in a busy train station listening to announcements.”
- In uniting the brands under a visible group identity, Tannoy, TC Electronic, TC-Helicon, Lab.gruppen, Lake, White Acoustics and TC Applied Technologies will be better positioned to maximize their potential across respective market segments, the company says. While the global sales and support organizations of TC Group will also come under the new core TC Group banner, the business structure and customer contact points will not change in any way.