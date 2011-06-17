InfoComm Standards Steer the Industry

by Lindsey Snyder
- InfoComm’s Standards Steering Committee meets this afternoon to hash out the latest standards and best practices ahead of a day-long plenary session Saturday moderated by Richard Derbyshire, of consulting firm Shen Milsom & Wilke.
- A reception follows this afternoon’s committee meeting at 4:00 p.m. in room W308A/B where plaques and certificates will be handed out to people who have worked on the standards. This is also an opportunity for newer volunteers to meet Standards Steering Committee members and task group members to be placed in a group.
- One major element to be discussed is an audio suite of standards that has been in the works for some time. There will eventually be four of these. According to Randal A. Lemke, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International, the association has worked closely with other standards organizations, including the Audio Engineering Society (AES), to avoid duplicating any element of the criterion.
- The InfoComm Board met and voted Monday to accept contrast ratio standards for projection display. The new InfoComm standard was sent to ANSI for acceptance, which has two weeks to make a decision on it.
- The plenary session takes place at the Peabody Hotel and includes a report from the Standards Steering Committee, best practices program and report from liaisons, as well as task groups and task forces break-out sessions, meetings and reports.
- The standards plenary owes itself to a dedicated group of almost 300 volunteers that commit their time to improving commercial AV. Lemke says the volunteers are “dedicated,” and InfoComm “couldn’t do the standards without them.”