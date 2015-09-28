Extron Shipping New CrossPoint 4K Matrix

Extron Electronics is now shipping the DTP CrossPoint 108 4K scaling presentation matrix switcher, which delivers the advanced capabilities necessary to design and integrate a complete AV system in one 3U enclosure.

The DTP CrossPoint 108 is a 10x8 matrix switcher with 4K inputs and outputs, four built-in 4K scalers powered by Extron Vector 4K scaling technology, seamless switching and logo insertion, integrated DTP and XTP signal extension, comprehensive audio DSP and AEC capabilities, a high-performance mono or stereo amplifier, and an advanced control processor that is uniquely expandable.



"The DTP CrossPoint 84 has quickly become a favorite of AV integrators, and we are pleased to bring the same industry-leading features to the DTP CrossPoint 108 4K, a larger matrix switcher with new capabilities like the exclusive Vector 4K seamless scaling engine, logo keying, and acoustic echo cancellation," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "The DTP CrossPoint 108 4K delivers unparalleled performance and value in an all-in-one AV integration solution."



The DTP CrossPoint 108 4K can immediately be integrated with the latest 4K sources and displays. Four built-in scalers, powered by Extron Vector 4K scaling technology, are paired to the DTP outputs and enable independent scaling up to 4K. The exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine is specifically designed with best-in-class image upscaling and downscaling, and it embodies a new set of image processing algorithms that deliver uncompromising performance with 30-bit precision processing.



The DTP twisted pair inputs and outputs provide flexibility in distributing AV and control signals, and can be used to connect to any display with an HDBaseT input, or tie into a centralized, facility-wide XTP System to add local room-based AV systems.