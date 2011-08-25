Kramer Holds Final iPad 2 Contest

Kramer Electronics is offering one final chance to enter its iPad 2 contest.
- Kramer’s regional sales manager, David Goldsmith (left), presenting July winner Darin Hutson (right), with his brand new iPad 2.
- The company will hold one more iPad 2 drawing at the end of August. "Like" Kramer Electronics on Facebook and fill out the entry form under the Drawings Tab, and you could win the last iPad 2 to be given away in the contest.
- The contest will help to support Breast Cancer research. For every person who “Likes" Kramer's page on Facebook through August 31, Kramer will donate $1.00 towards Breast Cancer Research.