Game Seven Grill Opens to Championship Sound with Community

Game Seven Grill is a barbecue restaurant located in the Gila River Casinos Plaza at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. With a name that evokes the D-Backs Championship victory in Game Seven of the 2001 World Series, Game Seven Grill’s casual atmosphere and family-friendly style are reflected in its interior design, which builds on the brick and open-beam architecture of the building.

Before opening in March of 2013, Game Seven Grill underwent a major renovation including new seating, championship décor and a new sound and video system featuring Community CP6 pendant loudspeakers for the interior and R.25-94T loudspeakers for the Grill’s outdoor plaza seating.

Game Seven’s sound and video systems were designed and installed by Parsons Technologies of Phoenix, AZ. Mark Schultz, systems engineer, designed the systems at Game Seven Grill. He says Parsons provides audio and video systems for many of the venues at Chase Field.

“The team owns the Game Seven building,” Schultz said, “and they contacted us to design and install the sound and video systems for this new restaurant.”

Schultz knew that Game Seven would feature an open interior design with its ceiling painted black. The owners had asked for a great music and video system but they made it clear they wanted “invisible loudspeakers."

“Community’s Commercial Design Series CP6 pendants were the perfect choice,” said Schultz. “They sounded great and we could get them in black to disappear against the ceiling. We used Community’s R.25 loudspeakers for the outdoor plaza seating,” he continued. “They were also available in black and they sound great as well.”

Game Seven’s sound system is used for background music and for sports event play-by-play audio. The system is divided into two zones, indoor and outdoor. During a baseball game or other sporting event, the restaurant can choose to play the audio from a local radio or TV station into either zone so that patrons can watch and listen to the game. The audio system is powered by CTS amplifiers and features a BSS DSP system with touch-panel controls for volume and source selection.

“We did a little EQ but didn’t need much,” Schultz said. “And the owners are extremely pleased with the sound and appearance. We’re expecting them to expand the system to the upper level of the restaurant, which will be undergoing renovation prior to the 2014 season.”