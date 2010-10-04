Fulcrum Acoustic RM Reference Monitors Now Shipping

- Fulcrum Acoustic has added to their TQ install product line called the RM Reference Monitor series. The RM22 and RM25 are a departure for the company, in that these new products weren't intentionally developed for public consumption.
- "After 23 years of designing professional products within narrowly defined requirements, I decided to launch Fulcrum's R&D effort by designing a couple of no-holds-barred, 'how good can it sound' loudspeakers. From that effort sprang the technologies that ultimately led to the CX, DX, and Prophile Series loudspeakers," explains David Gunness, a Fulcrum co-founder and vice president of research and development. "Then, after a few years of advances in the techniques we use to create TQ processing, we applied those techniques to the original R&D mules; and arrived at the RM22 and RM25 Reference Monitors - loudspeakers that are hypnotic to listen to - for us."
- After several private demos to industry friends, the feedback was so positive that Gunness decided to offer the RM series in Fulcrum's product catalog. The RM22 (dual 12 inch coax) and RM25 (dual 15 inch coax) are bi-amplified, 3-way coaxial reference monitors that implements Fulcrum’s TQ™ processing as an integral part of its design. As a result, the RM series provides unparalleled accuracy, imaging and transient response coupled with the directional control, power handling and output capability required for larger spaces. Installers will like the numerous M10 mounting points and system designers will appreciate the rotatable 90° x 45° coaxial transducer for either vertical or horizontal orientation.
- The RM series is best suited for applications where high resolution, large format loudspeakers are needed but a protective grille is not necessary, such as cinemas, museum exhibit spaces, AV production suites, multimedia presentation facilities, and high end home theaters. The RMs are typically installed behind perforated cinema screens or acoustically transparent cloth, flush-mounted in recessed spaces, or mounted in AV multimedia rooms.