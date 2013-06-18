Draper Introduces Semi-Rigid Acrylic Screens

- Draper has introduced its new Semi-Rigid Acrylic Screens, offering new options in curved projection systems involving delivery and installation.
- A key element of these screens is the customization. Draper’s Semi-Rigid Acrylic Screens are available for front or rear projection. The gain and tint can be set to the customer’s specification.
- Semi-Rigid Acrylic screens can create a curved screen installation. Draper offers a custom frame that can be curved to specific needs, or can be installed flat.
- Draper’s Semi-Rigid Acrylic Screens can be rolled for transportation, and to fit through a standard door.
- Draper’s Semi-Rigid Acrylic Screens were displayed at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando.