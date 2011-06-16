EnQii and Minicom new Name: ComQi

- EnQii Holdings and Minicom Digital Signage (MDS), who last month announced the merger of their companies, creating a global leader in multichannel message management, announced at InfoComm this week that the new merged company’s name will be ComQi.
- The new name, is, according to the compay: “built on the strong brand heritage of Minicom Digital Signage and EnQii – both recognized in the market for the excellence of their solutions.”
- The ComQi press release at InfoComm stated that the newly merged company “will provide marketers and integrators with an end-to-end solution encompassing media distribution, network management, content management and proof-of-performance, while reducing capital and operational costs. This seamless platform will allow targeted consumer messages to be delivered with pinpoint accuracy to digital signage, mobile and computer screens, giving a strong return on investment at the lowest cost of ownership. These solutions are designed to be future-proofed, utilizing a cloud-based platform that offers the flexibility to accommodate both small and large installs.”
- ComQi and its senior management staff are presenting its new identity as a merged company at InfoComm in Orlando on June 15th – June 17th in booth # 5873.
Topics