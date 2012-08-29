Contemporary Research Adds Three VP's

Addison, TX-based Contemporary Research has promoted Doug Engstrom to vice president of communications and technical services, Janine Davis to vice president of sales, and Natalie Williams to vice president operations and engineering. All were formerly directors.Doug Engstrom joined CR in 2002; he was previously a systems designer and technical writer for AMX. Janine Davis joined in 2008; prior to that she was a regional sales manager at Phillips Speech Processing. Natalie Williams joined CR in 2011; she was formerly a senior systems engineer at FORE Systems/Marconi.

