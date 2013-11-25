Biamp Installs Audia/Nexia Solution in National Renewable Energy Lab

Biamp Systems, a provider of networked media systems, has installed a Audia/Nexia audio solution combination in the newly built Energy Systems Integration Facility (ESIF) at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Colorado.
- As the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development, the ESIF houses 200 researchers and staff in eight diverse work spaces. Each of the spaces was uniquely designed to fit the research and testing needs of the different work groups and include:
- A 3D collaboration lab
- A control room that monitors and controls the facility processes
- A visualization center where experiments being performed in the electricity, thermal, and fuel labs can be visualized on a large, high-definition screen
- Conference rooms of various sizes throughout the facility
- The architectural firm of record, SmithGroupJJR (SGJJR), engaged Convergent Technologies Design Group to design an audio solution to fit the distinct needs across the varied spaces. Audia and Nexia's flexibility and modular DSP architecture allowed Convergent Technologies to design the best audio solution for the new building.
- "Early involvement in a project is key," shared Paul Corraine, president of Convergent Technologies Design Group. "Our long relationship with SmithGroupJJR enabled us to forecast and creatively solve for many unique needs the NREL had, while developing a seamless technological solution."
- "Biamp is excited that we could help facilitate an audio solution for the design team at CTG and SmithGroupJJR," stated Michael Frank, mid-Atlantic regional manager for Biamp Systems. "We're committed to providing our consultant and integrator partners the equipment and services to deliver innovative audio systems."