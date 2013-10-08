Jimmy Jam to Present Friday Keynote at Upcoming 135th AES Convention

On Friday, October 18, 2013, the 135th Audio Engineering Society Convention at the Javits Center in New York City will feature a keynote address by Jimmy Jam, a five-time GRAMMY Award winner and a renowned songwriter, record producer, musician, entrepreneur and half of the most influential and successful writing/producing duo in modern music history.
- Taking place at 11:00 a.m., the presentation will be entitled “The Current And Future Direction Of The Recording Process from an Artist, Engineer and Producer’s Perspective.”
- Since forming their company Flyte Tyme Productions in 1982, Jam and partner Terry Lewis have collaborated with such diverse and legendary artists as Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, Michael Jackson, Robert Palmer, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, Rod Stewart, Yolanda Adams, Sting, Heather Headley, Usher, Celine Dion, Kanye West, Chaka Khan and Trey Songz, among others. Jimmy and Terry have written and/or produced over 100 albums and singles that have reached gold, platinum, multi-platinum, or diamond status, including 26 No. 1 R&B and 16 No. 1 pop hits, giving the pair more Billboard No. 1's than any other duo in chart history.
- Jimmy Jam’s AES Keynote address will focus on the current and future direction of the recording process from various perspectives. As a songwriter, artist, producer and engineer, Jimmy is uniquely qualified to give a bird’s-eye view of how each of these “personalities” interact and contribute to the overall final product, and along the way, how technology has evolved and what it has meant to his craft.
- “Of course it all starts with a great song, but then, it's important to consider how and what technology should be used to capture that creativity,” stated Jam. “It’s that intersection between the technology and creativity that I have always looked at every day throughout my career. Ultimately, it’s my job as a artist/producer to have those two elements meet and not crash – And that’s when you're using the available technology to capture the artist in their purest form.”
- For further information on the 135th AES International Convention, and to register for your free Exhibits-Plus badge or the premium All-Access badge, please visit http://www.aes.org/events/135/.