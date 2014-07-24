Experiential Digital Media for Cedar Fair Park

- Reflect, a turnkey digital media solutions provider for out-of-home customer experiences, announced that Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest amusement-resort operators in the world, is using experiential digital media to engage park guests of all ages. The recently debuted digital platform, powered by Reflect, spans across all 11 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company parks and will reach more than 23 million guests annually.
- Cedar Fair amusement parks provide an ideal environment for experiential digital brand media. With 314 screens in 11 amusement parks, including Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Kings Island and Canada’s Wonderland, the digital experiences start immediately when guests arrive. Entry gate digital signage is being utilized to help direct the flow of traffic. For entry gate screens, Reflect developed a custom software application to dynamically control lane status for guest entry, indicating which lanes are open or closed. The application also provides custom content and messaging capabilities to designate lanes reserved for groups and VIPs, and can also be used to promote special events.
- Digital media engagement continues throughout the parks with screens strategically placed in ride queues and restaurants aimed to entertain guests while they wait. Multiple screens throughout the parks provide guests with entertainment and information. Reflect developed dynamic content, including a custom weather package to inform guests when to expect the hottest or coldest hours of the day, or inclement weather, allowing them to plan their day accordingly.
- The ReflectView enterprise digital media software suite provides Cedar Fair control over the management, distribution and presentation of HD media content and applications. ReflectView provides Cedar Fair with a flexible platform to display dynamic messaging and media that effectively communicate the latest promotions and park attractions, and it supports the integration and management of open standards for content, apps, and web technologies.
- The digital screens located throughout the parks will broadcast FunTV, a Cedar Fair in-house production. FunTV was created to entertain and educate thrill seeking guests on park attractions and upcoming promotions, with music, games, park trivia, and videos.
- “We wanted a platform to activate and manage digital experiences to delight and serve our customers. FunTV, powered by Reflect, provides this along with a great avenue for advertisers to reach an in-demand audience, delivering more than one billion impressions to teens, adults and families with young children in an ideal environment,” said Cedar Fair Entertainment Company’s Chief Operating Officer, Richard Zimmerman.
- With up to 50 screens per park, teams worked at breakneck speed to ensure the project was completed before the start of the 2014 season. Impressively, the total project was deployed across all 11 parks in 8 weeks.