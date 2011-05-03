Topics

10 Remedies for Everyday AV Problems Now Available as Ebook

By ()

10 Remedies for Everyday AV Problems Now Available as Ebook

The digital edition of the AV Technology Ebook, 10 Remedies for Everyday AV Problems, is now online. Click here to access the Ebook.

  • The goal of the Ebook was to create a compendium of short, sharp, clear answers for end-users. In the brand new Ebook, 10 Remedies to Everyday AV Problems, is a reference guide designed for both systems veterans and novices.
  • According to the editors of AVT: "We know you are busy, so we got right to the heart of the issues. We tapped tech managers, consultants, and experts in their respective fields who tackle AV problems on a daily basis. We're excited to share their strategies for success."