Epson Unveils Built-In Wireless HD Projectors

- Global projector brand Epson introduced two new EX Pro series projectors, delivering high brightness and advanced connectivity options, including built-in wireless projection and Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) support. The new EX7235 Pro ($649) and EX7230 Pro ($599) are designed for meeting rooms with ambient light and deliver WXGA resolution for widescreen HD presentations, 3,000 lumens of color light output and 3,000 lumens of white light output3, and a simple setup suite to ensure flexible placement in virtually any room.
- "With high brightness, state-of-the-art connectivity and reliable 3-chip 3LCD technology, the Epson EX Pro series brings meeting room projection to the next level," said Eric Uaje, associate product manager, projectors, Epson America. "With a range of features such as wireless connectivity and MHL, users can easily connect to their mobile devices and enjoy the added convenience of leaving their laptops at home."
- The EX7235 Pro includes a Wi-Fi module and a new quick connect on-screen QR code feature for easy wireless setup. To present wirelessly from mobile devices, users can take advantage of Epson's free iProjection app. In addition, supporting the latest in wired connectivity, both the EX7235 Pro and EX7230 Pro include an HDMI port, which supports MHL, to display content from MHL-enabled smartphones and tablets.
- The EX Pro series delivers a wide range of innovative features that ensure bright, vibrant images, flexible placement and fast setup, including:
- - 3LCD Technology: Features the latest 3-chip 3LCD technology to deliver amazing, true-to-life color and detail for powerful presentations; Epson projectors offer three times brighter colors than leading competitive projectors5. This technology also provides an energy-efficient light engine which uses available lamp light to create stunning images, and in contrast to 1-chip DLP technology, 3LCD requires, on average, 25 percent less electricity per lumen of brightness.
- - Easy Image Adjustments: Automatic vertical correction and Easy-Slide horizontal image correction ensure correctly proportioned images from virtually anywhere in the room.
- - Wireless Connectivity: Connect directly to a laptop, smartphone or tablet wirelessly with the included wireless LAN module, as well as connect wirelessly to a network for easy presenting and projector monitoring and control.
- - Epson iProjection: Leverage the free Epson iProjection app to present from Apple(r) devices running iOS 4.2 or later, or AndroidTM devices running Android 2.3 or later4
- - QR Code Connection: Epson's new quick connect on-screen QR code provides access to content from smartphones and tablets; simply turn the projector on, use the free Epson iProjection app4 to scan the on-screen QR code and be instantly connected to share content.
- - HDMI Connectivity: Allows for audio and high quality HD video content in one cable; compatible with laptops, Blu-Ray Disc, media players, and MHL-enabled devices.
- - MHL: Allows users to leave the laptop at home and display content directly from an MHL-enabled smartphone or tablet; conveniently control MHL-enabled devices with projector remote control and charge devices while they're connected to the projector.
- - Quick Control: Instant Off quickly powers down the projector with no cool down time; Sleep Mode (A/V Mute) pauses the presentation without turning off the projector; and Direct Power Off/On delivers wall switch power control.