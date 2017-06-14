Epson Drives Expand Laser Projector Portfolio

Epson will introduce several new display solutions for the rental and staging, corporate, education, and installation markets. The BrightLink Pro 1470Ui, BrightLink 710Ui and PowerLite 700U ultra short-throw laser displays and the latest Pro L-Series projectors leverage Epson’s proprietary 3LCD technology and integrated laser light source to deliver image quality, durability and reliability. The BrightLink Pro 1470Ui and BrightLink 710Ui are the world’s first 3LCD interactive laser projectors. Epson’s new laser products will be on display at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Fla. from June 14-17 at Epson’s booth, #1642.



“Laser represents the future of large display technology,” said Richard Miller, director, product management, projectors, Epson America, Inc. “We are definitely seeing renewed interest and excitement in projection since introducing our first laser model more than two years ago. Utilizing our proven 3LCD technology in combination with robust laser-phosphor components, Epson is well positioned to provide customers with new collaborative experiences, uncompromising image quality, and high Color Brightness – all at a reasonable cost and virtually no maintenance time.”

From flexible installations to diverse connectivity and image quality, Epson laser projectors and displays offer vibrant images with incredibly precise detail, easy set-up, and up to 20,000 hours1 of laser light source for a low maintenance high-quality solution that is backed by 25 years of 3LCD road-tested reliability.

New models include: BrightLink Pro 1470Ui for Corporate and Classrooms, PowerLite 700U and the Pro-L series.

The BrightLink Pro interactive laser display works on nearly any flat surface turning it into an interactive finger and touch enabled digital whiteboard. Designed to change the way technologies, people and their ideas converge into one seamless digital experience, the 1470Ui offers a 100-inch display size to enhance and provide better readability for meeting rooms and classrooms, and increase productivity and collaboration. It offers 4,000 lumens of color and 4,000 lumens of white brightness2 with a Full HD WUXGA display for crisp images, built-in pen/touch interactivity, and multi-platform connectivity options. The BrightLink 710Ui also works with popular software used in classrooms today and includes a one-year subscription to SMART Notebook.

The PowerLite 700U has 4,000 lumens of white brightness and 4,000 lumens of color brightness2, the PowerLite 700U delivers sharpness and image quality, even in well-lit environments. Diverse connectivity options, remote management and control tools for ease of access and maintenance, 360-degree placement capabilities, and a dynamic contrast ratio of up to 2,500,00:1, are all included.