VideoSonic Systems Installation Photos

VideoSonic Systems was profiled in the February issue of SCN. The NYC-based integrator is the brainchild of Glenn Polly, who serendipitously got his start in the early 80s by selling his PA system to a nightclub owner after a gig his band had played. Polly went on to install AV systems in many disco clubs, eventually moving on to museum installations, retail/digital signage, and corporate clients. Here are some noteworthy pictures from systems VideoSonic has installed.

VideoSonic technology provided dynamic wayfinding at the newly opened official NYC Visitor's Information Center. Interactive Tables use touch and object recognition allowing visitors to create an itinerary of places of interest, events, and destinations using a Google Map interface. This customized guidebook can be emailed, texted to a cellphone, or printed. Visitors can preview their destinations as a real time Google Earth flythrough on a 4x4 high definition video wall.

NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg demos the interactive table at one of the NYC Visitor's Information Centers.

This Visitor's Information Center in NYC is located in Central Park at the landmark Tavern on the Green restaurant. A ribbon display of (14) Sony 46-inch LCD monitors display rich content of landmarks and sites of the city in a unique aspect ratio. The first Sony Zirus Canvas installation in the United States, each screen uses a Sony PS3 as its display server.

A 4x4 Salitek Orion seamless video wall at the NYC Visitors Information Center.

Andersen Consulting approached VideoSonic for a way to enhance its presentation system—a multi-function system of plasma screen monitors and audio equipment. It consists of a fully computerized graphical user interface, allowing users to input from, or output to, any source (satellite, internet, cable) within the complex. Housings were designed and fabricated to blend seamlessly with the décor. All elements were produced in modules, and all networking designed to plug-and-play, so that it could be installed in a fast track method to minimize the disruption of Andersen’s workspace.

VideoSonic designed a combination executive briefing center/network operations center for Broadwing’s headquarters in Austin, Texas. The space features a datawall that is used for managing network operations. Video Teleconferencing is available, as well as interactive based material accessed through touch overlays installed on flatscreens.

VideoSonic has been working with Chanel for over 10 years providing video screens for their “shop in shop” locations for ready to wear a accessories inside of Saks, Bloomingdales, Bergdorf, Nieman Marcus, and Macys. The current specifications include a 1x4 Samsung UD46a video wall, a Bose sound system, and a Spinetix HPM200 media player.

VideoSonic designed and installed the show control and media playback system for an immersive show inside the hanger deck on board the Intrepid, Sea, Air and Space Museum. A VideoSonic Information Display Systems (VIDS) automated the entire operation of the show; audio, video, lighting, and flame effects—even the five motorized screens roll up and down on cue. All of this runs in synch with 13 tracks of multi-channel audio to bring the audience back in time to an event in the Intrepid’s history: A Kamikaze attack that occurred in 1944.

VideoSonic created an executive briefing center for Winstar to demonstrate its e- business solutions. Instead of using DVD as video sources for their content programs, VideoSonic chose to use Winstar’s Broadband Technology, employing video on demand accessed through set top boxes connected to a video server. Programs are selected for playback by using menus on the set top boxes. Plasma screens contain touch overlays for interactive demonstrations.