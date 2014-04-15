Empire Pro Distributes Countryman Microphones

Los Angeles-based pro audio and lighting distributor Empire Pro has entered a distribution agreement with Countryman Associates.

Featuring a range of direct boxes and customizable earsets, lavaliers, instrument, hanging, and podium microphones, Countryman designs, manufactures, and tests its products from its Menlo Park, California headquarters.

Empire Pro has a 28-year history in the pro AV market partnering with top manufacturers in professional sound and lighting. Offering a complete line of speakers, power amplifiers, processing, lighting, microphones and accessories, Empire Pro also offers system design and consultation for projects.

“Empire PRO is proud to become an official Countryman Associates distributor,” said Omer Saar, director of sales and marketing at Empire Pro. “Countryman is an important partnership that contributes significantly to our ability to provide our clients with optimal full system solutions.”

Chris Countryman, president of Countryman Associates, commented, “The people at Empire Pro are first rate: energetic, professional, and knowledgeable, and we couldn't be happier having them in our distribution network."