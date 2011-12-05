Extron Ships 4x4 Digital Matrix Processor

Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics has announced the immediate availability of the DMP 44 LC, a compact 4x4 audio matrix mixer featuring a digital signal processing platform for audio signal routing and control.
- The DMP 44 LC is a compact 4x4 audio matrix mixer featuring a digital signal processing platform.
- The DMP 44 LC features four mono line level inputs and outputs, all balanced or unbalanced. It offers several audio DSP tools for mixing, routing, and room optimization.
- "The DMP 44 LC is right-sized for small integration projects needing audio routing and processing without the cost and complexity of traditional digital signal processors," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The small but powerful DMP 44 LC is ideal for combining audio outputs from high resolution and standard definition video switchers. It provides mixing as well as level, filter, and dynamics processing for these signals, and then routes them to a sound system and for recording."
- The DSP built into the DMP 44 LC provides wide dynamic range and utilizes 24-bit audio converters with 48 kHz sampling to maintain audio signal transparency. Several easy-to-configure tools are available: level controls, high and low pass filters, parametric EQ filters, bass and treble shelving filters, compressor, limiter, and ducker. The DSP Configurator Software features an intuitive on-screen layout that offers fast access to all of the digital audio signal processing tools as well as audio matrix mixing. Designers can quickly get a snapshot view of the entire audio system, including processing blocks, routing, and mixing matrix assignments, all at once.
- The DMP 44 LC audio matrix mixer is ideal for many applications, such as combining two independent stereo audio sources or switchers into a single amplifier or recording system, or in a divisible room installation for feeding a switcher's audio output to the sound system for each room. The DMP 44 LC can conveniently be controlled and configured via RS-232 serial control or USB. It also includes digital input ports, which allow for external triggering.