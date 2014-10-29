Elite Opens Mexican Office, Adds AV Vet Leon

Elite Screens will open a new satellite office in Mexico City to accommodate its growing Latin American customer base. "It is essential to have an experienced and capable person who is willing to work closely with our customers so as to solidify a strong business rapport in this market," a company spokesperson shared. Fortunately, Elite’s newest team member has all these qualities. Heading up the Mexico location is industry expert Karla Leon.

Karla Leon

Leon has a Communications Science Degree from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and has since then acquired over ten years in sales and marketing with nearly five years spent in AV technologies. She has extensive experience through CEDIA, InfoComm International, and has played a key role in the exponential growth of Tecnomultimedia. In addition to AV, her experience also includes the Latin American Consumer Electronics (CE) market and digital signage channels of which all were developed through her comprehensive efforts in public relations, training, branding and target market development. Currently, she has made great strides in the hospitality market with a strong emphasis on health services and hotels.