Electrosonic USA Promotes Bryan Hinckley to President

Electrosonic USA has promoted Bryan Hinckley to the role of president. He was most recently the company’s vice president of sales.

Hinckley assumes the helm as Jim Bowie steps down from his post of president/CEO. Bowie, who marked his 30th anniversary with the company at the end of June, remains a senior advisor to Electrosonic.

Brian Hinckley

“I look forward to building on Jim’s strong foundation as we continue to expand our world-class team, add more creative technology solutions and further enhance our industry-leading services,” Hinckley said.

Hinckley came on board at Electrosonic in 1999 as a project engineer and later served as a project manager in Taiwan, Japan, and throughout North America. He subsequently led Electrosonic’s U.S. Products division, Design Consulting team, and the Entertainment Sales group before becoming vice president of sales.

“I am very pleased that Bryan will be leading our USA business,” said Steve Leyland, executive chairman of the Electrosonic Group Board. “He is an experienced Electrosonic executive and knows the industry. I am confident he can lead the organization through continued growth as we deliver some of the world’s most challenging audiovisual projects for our customers.”

With Hinckley leading the U.S. business, Sarah Joyce will continue her role as managing director of Electrosonic EMEA.