Wilson Certified Installer Program Surpasses 600 in First Seven Months

- Wilson Electronics has certified more than 600 custom installers since kicking off the Wilson Certified Installer (WCI) program at CEDIA EXPO 2012 last September, making it the company's fastest growing source of new business.
- "Residential and commercial installers have quickly embraced cell signal boosters as a way to help their new and existing customers meet the challenges of weak cell signals and dropped calls," said Blake Seese, manager of CI business development. "And they also understand that being WCI certified increases their credibility and marketability."
- WCI training and certification gives installers a thorough understanding of Wilson's signal-boosting equipment and technologies. Wilson boosters deliver a strong, reliable cellular signal inside buildings that improves voice and data communications, reduces or eliminates dropped calls and "dead zones," increases data transfer rates, and improves battery life for cellular devices.
- Wilson established the WCI program with two goals in mind: Meet a growing consumer demand for qualified booster installation services, and create new business opportunities for contractors, integrators, and custom installers. "The program has definitely proven to be successful on both counts," according to Seese.