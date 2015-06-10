EIKI International EIP-UJT100 3-Chip DLP Projector

The What: Eiki International, Inc. has announced the new EIP-UJT100 DLP WUXGA (1920x1200) projector. Featuring 14,000 ANSI Lumens for eye popping brightness and color saturation, the EIP-UJT100 utilizes 3-chip DLP technology (0.96-inch DMD DLP chip x 3) to ensure exceptional readability, consistent color, world-class digital video performance, and a lower cost of ownership.

The What Else: The EIKI EIP-UJT100 is designed to interface with today’s most sophisticated AV setups. The projector offers four digital inputs, including HDBaseT and 3G HD-SDI. The projector’s native resolution is WUXGA and is compatible with inputs up to UXGA and WUXGA. The projector supports analog and digital video inputs in all color standards upwards of 1080p.