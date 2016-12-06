Eiki International Announces 6500 Lumen Laser Projectors

Eiki International announced its new EK-620U WUXGA (1920x1200) and EK-621W WXGA (1280x800) Laser Projectors.



Featuring 6,500 Lumen brightness, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, and the superior color performance resulting from the use of blue lasers and phosphor, the EK-620U/621W support versatile LAN control and carry the added benefit of an IP6X Dust Ingress Test rating for long-term reliability. The result is projectors that deliver brightness and clarity in a cost-effective package that redefines value for professional large venue installations.

The new Eiki EK-620U/621W Laser Projectors provide a wealth of connectivity options that result in flexibility in terms of both signal access and control. For access on a LAN (Local Area Network), the systems provide RJ-45 connectors for both HDBaseT and Ethernet. Each projector also provides support for RS-232 control as well as an input for a dedicated wired IR (infrared) remote. Equally notable, the projectors include a USB Type A connector—enabling them to operate over the network using a Wi-Fi dongle. Additional connectivity for the Eiki EK-620U/621W includes both HDMI input and output, a DVI-D connector, and VGA, I/O.

Of particular note, the new Eiki EK-620U/621W Laser Projectors carry an IP6X Dust Ingress Test rating. Given that many projectors are suspended, for example, from the ceiling and, as a result, are difficult to access for regular cleaning, the EK-620U’s IP6X dust-free rating ensures the projector will deliver exceptional performance and equally impressive long term reliability.

Eiki’s EK-620U/621W Laser Projectors offers horizontal / vertical lens shift and corner keystone correction, thus facilitating versatile placement. There are six optional lenses available for use with the systems, encompassing throw/width ratios from 0.75-8.4. These lenses also are interchangeable with the EK-810U/811W and EK-610U/611W/612X.

“Eiki’s EK-620U and 621W offer exceptional performance, competitive pricing, a rich feature set, and superior connectivity options," said Steve Rubery, Eiki's National Sales Manager. "As laser projectors, they use a 0.67-inch digital micro-mirror device (DMD) imaging system that contributes to the projectors’ vivid colors and superior clarity. And since lasers create the exact colors that are required without having to absorb or otherwise block white light, system efficiency is considerably greater. I’m confident integrators will find much to like in these new product offerings.”