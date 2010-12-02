Digi and Sprint Partner for 4G Routers

- Digi International today introduced new commercial-grade integrated 4G routers - the Digi Connect WAN 4G and ConnectPort X4 4G. Certified by Sprint and Clearwire, the routers provide next generation, high-speed, low latency connectivity via 4G networks to remote sites, devices and device/sensor networks. Sprint is the first U.S. national wireless carrier to launch a 4G network, and the speeds make the routers ideal for high-bandwidth machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions such as digital signage, video surveillance and mobile computing applications. The low latency of 4G enables mission-critical applications where real-time device connectivity is essential like with remote industrial networks.
- “4G dramatically increases the bandwidth and lowers the latency of wireless WAN connections,” said Larry Kraft, senior vice president of global sales and marketing, Digi International. “Over five years ago, Digi launched the first commercial grade cellular routers with our Digi Connect WAN. We’re now bringing years of expertise with vertically focused M2M applications into this exciting 4G focused partnership with Sprint.”
- Wayne Ward, vice president of Emerging Solutions, Sprint, added, “4G is opening up new consumer and commercial applications that are transforming the way people use and benefit from mobility. Connectivity of M2M devices is rapidly growing, and Digi is the leading enabler of M2M applications with specific vertical market experience. Our 4G network combined with Digi’s M2M expertise will enable new and exciting applications across numerous industries.”
- Digi 4G routers are ideal for transportation, fleet management, outdoor street lighting, traffic control signal, security, energy management and other applications requiring high bandwidth and low latency connectivity. The Digi Connect WAN 4G features flexible device interfaces including RS-232 serial, USB and Ethernet for device connectivity. The ConnectPort X4 4G also features ZigBee to WiMAX allowing it to connect to a network of ZigBee-enabled wireless devices or sensors. A version with a NEMA X4/IP66 enclosure is also available for harsh environments.
- The Digi Connect WAN 4G and ConnectPort X4 4G combined with Sprint Data LinkSM provides secure high speed wireless access to an enterprise network utilizing the advanced Sprint 4G network.
- For more information: http://www.digi.com/technology/4g-wimax/
