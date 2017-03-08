EAW Names Broderick, Forsythe Business Development Managers

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has appointed Bernie Broderick and Jeremy Forsythe to business development managers, live and installed sound, respectively. The new positions provide a more concentrated focus on the two primary vertical markets for the loudspeaker manufacturer.



Jeremy Forsythe (left) and Bernie Broderick

“Our goal is to continue to provide customers working in live sound and systems integration with direct access to individuals who are dedicated to those markets,” said Rusty Waite, vice president, global sales for EAW. “Bernie came to EAW with an extensive, high-level background in live sound. Although his most recent role with EAW has been as technical training manager, it was clear to us that his history, skillset, and unique approach to the industry made him the perfect candidate for this new role.”

Broderick is a veteran of live production with nearly 30 years of experience from sound company owner, pro-touring FOH, systems technician, to 17 years as an educator for EAW. He was also one of the initial collaborators of the ADAPTive line of products and has worked with hundreds of shows and numerous tours that utilize the product line.

“Jeremy’s skillset will be invaluable to consultants and integrators,” Waite said. “By dedicating his focus to installed applications, EAW will offer our customers access to a level of knowledge and insight about EAW products that was not available before. Jeremy is available to work hands-on with everyone interested in utilizing EAW products.”

Forsythe joins EAW after spending the last five years as lead designer and project manager for an AV integration firm operated by Hollywood nightclub owner John Lyons, who was integral to the design and development of EAW’s Avalon club series loudspeakers. That experience, in addition to his education in architecture, provide him with tools that will be invaluable to systems integrators.

“The full-circle nature of this appointment isn’t lost on anyone,” Forsythe said. “In many ways, I feel like I have been a member of the team for years. I am excited to take on this new role that leverages my experience installing EAW loudspeakers to help system integrators and consultants utilize the benefits and features of the full product line. I am passionate about EAW, and look forward to sharing my experience with customers old and new.”

“What is truly significant about these new roles is how they affect our customers,” Broderick said. “I have already felt a tremendous surge of positive energy coming from our base with the knowledge that they have a contact at EAW who intimately understands their needs. Expect many new and exciting things from EAW as we create new strategies focused on delivering value to our customers.”