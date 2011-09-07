Eureka Casino Equipped with Community Speakers

Mesquite, NV--Nestled among the scenic red mesas of the southern Nevada desert, the Eureka Casino Resort is a favorite with golfers and gamers. The 214-room resort is located about 80 miles north of Las Vegas, surrounded by six world class golf courses, and offers a variety of slot and video poker machines, blackjack, craps, roulette, and a 24-hour poker room with daily tournaments.

Upgrades to the 30,000 square foot casino included an audio system featuring new Distributed Design Series ceiling loudspeakers by Community Professional Loudspeakers.



Eureka is also the frequent site for activities to support the surrounding community of Mesquite. For its annual "Rockets over the Red Mesa" July 4th celebration, the resort recently hosted the 31-piece Nevada POPS Orchestra performing a 75-minute program of American standards.

To ensure the property is equipped to cater to the needs of its guests and its community, the Casino recently underwent major renovations. A resort-style pool and cabana were constructed, numerous amenities were added to each guest room, and various upgrades were made to the 30,000 square foot casino, including a state-of-the art audio system featuring new Distributed Design Series ceiling loudspeakers by Community Professional Loudspeakers.

"The casino needed an audio system that could handle a wide range of music and sound output requirements," said Jesse Edgel of Poll Sound, the contractor who designed and installed the new system. "With so many concerts and public events going on, intelligibility and musicality were both big factors."

Edgel continues, "On this project I wanted the full-range performance of a true two-way co-axial speaker in the casino. The Distributed Design Series was the only one that met our requirements."

Poll Sound installed 20 Distributed Design D5 five-inch and 24 D6 six-inch ceiling loudspeakers, as well as 48 D8 eight-inch loudspeakers throughout the casino. Crown CDi Series amps power the system, with BSS London BLU providing system drive and processing.

Edgel reports his install team appreciated the Distributed Design Series' robustness, as well as its fit into the custom designed tiling in the casino's ceiling. The D-series includes a new Drop-Stop feature that provides spring-loaded legs to support the back-can on the included rails and C-ring, so the installer no longer needs to hold the can against the tile while tightening the clamps. The Twist-Assist feature performs similarly when the loudspeaker back-cans are pre-installed into a conduit system for later termination.

"My installers absolutely loved the Drop-Stop feature," said Edgel. "It's a tremendous design improvement that made the install process much easier. And of course the casino management is very pleased with the new system's sound quality and coverage."