Flite Design Studio HTML5 Now Available

- Flite’s Design Studio HTML5, a web-based design tool for building ads that will run on all devices and screens, is now available. This free real-time design tool gives interactive designers, creative agencies, publishers and advertisers a toolset for today's mobile and display advertising landscape.
- Although device usage has continued to shift in favor of tablet and mobile, and the technology behind digital media has increasingly moved from Flash to HTML5 over the last several years, the popularity of HTML5 content has only now reached a tipping point. Mobile devices today enjoy similar usage patterns as desktop and laptop computers, and the majority of today's browsers and operating systems support HTML5. What has been lacking is a single web-based platform for advertisers to create HTML5 ads and have them run on any device.
- "The release of this multi-screen design studio is the solution that our clients and the market have been asking for," said Will Price, CEO of Flite. "With features such as Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator SVG file import, Design Studio HTML5 is a modern web design tool. It allows designers to build interactive mobile and display ads for today's devices.”
- "With consumers leading the way to screen convergence, our teams will be able to leverage Flite to power the next generation of multi-screen, consumer led communication," said Lisa Weinstein, President, Global Digital, Data and Analytics at Starcom MediaVest Group. "Design Studio HTML5 further unlocks the potential for publishing real-time content and brand stories for our clients, irrespective of device and screen."
- Using a cloud-based tool, clients can assemble interactive ads with a number of built-in connectors to web-based services like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and niche services like Channel Intelligence, StyleCaster and Bazaarvoice. Flite's HTML5 ad creative can render on all popular devices, and can be updated at any time without issuing new tags.
- "We are excited about Design Studio HTML5," said Tanvir Haider, Associate Director of Multimedia Development at Condé Nast. "It is valuable for us to create digital advertising units that work across all devices and screens. It gives us the flexibility to be more user-centric in our advertising, instead of device-centric."
- While creating multi-screen advertising is the primary use of the platform, Design Studio HTML5 can also be used to develop digital creatives including interactive mockups and streamlined RFP/RFI submissions.