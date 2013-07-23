Chicago's Water Tower Place Installs Daktronics Large-Format Indoor LED Banner

Chicago's Water Tower Place has purchased and installed a Daktronics large-format indoor vertical LED video banner directly inside its Michigan Avenue entrance.
- Designed and manufactured by Daktronics of Brookings, SD, the Magnificent Mile center's double-sided LED display measures eight-feet wide by 12-feet high, features high-resolution four millimeter pixel spacing, and is audio capable.
- The LED banner promotes Water Tower Place special events and promotions, along with retailers and restaurants in the eight-story vertical shopping center, while also keeping spots available for purchase to outside advertisers.
- “This digital sign adds a new dynamic to our marketing and advertising capabilities and showcases our wide range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options in an entirely new way," said marketing manager for Water Tower Place, Katie Lindsay. “Using the latest technologies – like the digital queuing system we offered shoppers visiting Santa during the holidays – has allowed us to enhance shoppers' overall experience at Water Tower Place."
- General Growth Properties (GGP), owner and manager of Water Tower Place, operate high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. Four other GGP shopping centers feature similar Daktronics LED screens: Bridgewater Commons in Bridgewater, NJ, Cumberland Mall in Atlanta, GA, Northridge Fashion Center in San Fernando Valley, CA, and Stonebriar Centre Mall in Dallas, TX. In addition, GGP plans to install other large format LED displays at other US-based shopping center locations for this fall.
- Daktronics LED video banner solutions are designed for the indoor shopping center environment. Its high-efficiency design allows the screen to overcome harsh interior lighting conditions without pushing electrical components to their limits – saving energy, increasing reliability, and extending lifetime.
- LED video provides shopping centers a means to carry out interactive marketing opportunities that engage consumers in brands, creates buzz, and drives sustainable revenues. With the touch of a button, display operators can switch among advertisements, promotions, social media, video games, or live footage such as a fashion show or other exclusive mall events.