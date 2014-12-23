DSE Chooses Apex Installation & Content Award Finalists

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE), International Tradeshow and Educational Conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology and digital communications networks, announced 32 finalists for its Apex Installation Awards and 28 finalists for its Apex Content Awards for 2015.
- The annual DSE Apex Installation Awards honor innovation in the development and deployment of technology in the global DOOH industry. Nominees are the end-use sites of the installation. The annual DSE Apex Content Awards recognize originality in content applications tailored specifically for the many and varied global DOOH audiences. Nominees are content developers, whether advertising agencies, network operators or end-use network owners.
- This year’s Apex Installation Award finalists were chosen by an independent panel of nine industry journalists and from a field of nearly 80 entrants from 13 countries vying in 11 major digital signage categories.
- This year’s Apex Content Award finalists were chosen by an independent panel of nine industry professionals and named from a field of 60 entrants from six countries also vying in 11 major digital signage categories.
- Gold, Silver and Bronze Apex Installation and Content Awards will be presented in each category at a special awards breakfast slated for Thursday, March 12th, from 7:30-8:45am at the Las Vegas Convention Center. DSE will also present the Apex Installation Award of the Year and the Apex Content Award of the Year to one of the Gold finalists respectively. Seating is limited, but Award Breakfast tickets may be purchased at:
- http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/2015/public/Content.aspx?ID=124&sortMenu=101010
- Registration for any of DSE 2015 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.digitalsignageexpo.net.
- DSE 2015, co-located with the Digital Content Show and Innovator Zone is scheduled for March 10-13, 2015, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 11 & 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. To reserve exhibit space contact Jeanne Phillips, (770) 817-5903. Or, for more information, visit www.DSE2015.com.