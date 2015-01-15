DSE 2015 to Feature Creative Brief Seminar

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the International Tradeshow and Educational Conference dedicated to digital displays, interactive technology and digital communications networks, announced that its 4-part Digital Signage Seminar Program at DSE 2015 designed specifically for advertising agencies and content creators will include an hour-long session titled, “How to Develop a Creative Brief & Successful Pitch for Accounts That Require Multi-Screen Solutions.”
- Digital signage may be a small component of the budget; however, multi-location clients are increasingly integrating customer- and employee-facing digital messaging into their total communications efforts and looking for professionals who can develop, design and adapt a content strategy that will create and guide such an ongoing process.
- This interactive session will provide the necessary tools to allow attendees to collaborate with peers to create a multi-screen/multi-location creative content strategy and provide a guideline for future applications.
- DSE Advisory Board members have commented on this timely topic, including:
- DSE Advisory Board member Greg Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer, Billups Worldwide, said, “Multiscreen campaigns require multiple discussions across several CMS and content models. Therefore the initial brief for a multi-screen campaign must be top-line with simple messaging. At the early stages of the brief planners/strategists must investigate various CMS and content structure to identify which screens are located in the right place to accept the client's creative messaging.”
- Note: To read more about what other DSE Advisory Board members have to say about this and other important topics, see http://www.digitalsignageconnection.com/blog/ask-the-board
- Registration for “How to Develop a Creative Brief & Successful Pitch for Accounts That Require Multi-Screen Solutions,” or any of DSE 2015 educational conference seminars, which are sponsored by BroadSign International and are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.digitalsignageexpo.net.
- DSE 2015, co-located with the Digital Content Show and Innovator Zone is scheduled for March 10-13, 2015, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 11 & 12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.