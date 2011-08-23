Bathurst Hired as ListenPoint Group Leader

Bluffdale, UT--Listen Technologies Corporation has announced the appointment of Tracy Bathurst as the ListenPoint product group leader.
- Tracy Bathurst.
- In his new position, Bathurst will have worldwide responsibility for the ListenPoint product line. Bathurst will be responsible for the sales and marketing as well as the management of the ListenPoint product life cycle.
- Bathurst will report directly to Tim Schaeffer, Listen Technologies' vice president of strategic development. Bathurst will work closely with Schaeffer to develop and execute the sales, marketing and product management plans relative to the ListenPoint product line.
- Tracy Bathurst joins Listen Technologies with over 22 years of engineering and executive level product management experience in the Audio-Visual and telecommunications industries, most recently with ClearOne. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University with a Bachelors of Science in Industrial Technology.
- “Tracy brings a depth of experience that will be invaluable to leading the ListenPoint product group,” Tim Schaeffer said. “We’re excited to have him join the Listen team and drive Listen’s future growth and success of its ListenPoint product line.”
- “I am looking forward to applying my passion for engineering to growing sales of the ListenPoint product line worldwide," Bathurst said. "My goal is to work closely with the ListenPoint team and our channel partners to meet and exceed the needs of our ListenPoint customers.”