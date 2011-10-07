Crestron Ships Presentation System 300

Crestron is now shipping its new DigitalMedia Presentation System 300, the next generation of the MPS Multimedia Presentation System.
- The DigitalMedia Presentation System 300.
- DMPS-300-C takes in every source signal, processes, mixes and amplifies the audio, and transmits it all over a single Cat-5e wire. DMPS-300-C delivers a complete high-definition presentation control and signal routing solution that integrates a control processor, multimedia matrix switcher, mic mixer, audio DSP and amplifier with DigitalMedia 8G+ technology, all into a single component.
- "The DMPS-300 combines our popular MPS Multimedia Presentation System family of products with our high-output DigitalMedia 8G+ AV network technology to deliver the highest quality HD presentations, no matter what sources or displays you have," said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron VP of technology.
- With DigitalMedia 8G+ single-wire technology built-in, DMPS-300 streamlines wiring for remote AV sources, computers and displays, enabling any mix of digital and analog signals to be carried long distance over standard CAT5e wire. Transitioning any classroom, conference room or boardroom into the digital age without ripping out existing systems and starting from scratch, DMPS-300-C provides high-performance matrix switching of seven simultaneous analog or digital sources to up to four HDMI or DVI display devices, plus up to three analog audio components.
- Integrated DM 8G+ inputs and outputs make connections to every room simple, providing a true one-wire interface for remote sources and display devices using a choice of standard Cat-5e wire or premium DM 8G Cable. Supporting wire lengths up to 330 feet (100 meters), DM 8G+ can also provide an ideal interface to a central DigitalMedia switcher as part of a larger multi-room or room-combining system.
- In addition to flexible matrix switching, DMPS-300-C adds a built-in control processor, onboard gated microphone inputs with enhanced DSP, line- and mic-level mixing and DigitalMedia 8G+ connectivity.