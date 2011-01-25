BICSI Recognizes Industry Leaders During Annual Awards Banquet

- BICSI announced the BICSI award winners for 2010 recognized during the annual BICSI Awards Banquet last week.
- The David K. Blythe/University of Kentucky Award for Outstanding Member of the Year recognizes the volunteer spirit of BICSI members, and spotlights one individual as the BICSI member of the year for outstanding efforts in promoting BICSI’s educational programs and commitment to professional development within the industry.
- The 2010 Outstanding Member of the Year is Carol Everett Oliver, RCDD, ESS. Oliver became a BICSI member in 2003. As a frequent speaker and contributor to BICSI events, Oliver has written technical and case study articles, enticing the audience to want more. Oliver’s volunteer efforts with BICSI have spanned many years—years in which she has owned a business and has worked in integral marketing positions.
- BICSI developed the Larry G. Romig Committee Member of the Year award in recognition of the volunteer work performed by its members and to honor one individual for exemplary efforts and dedication within a BICSI committee. It is named in honor of BICSI’s first Executive Director, Larry Romig.
- This year’s Committee Member of the Year award is Igor G. Smirnov, RCDD. Smirnov has been a BICSI member since 1998 and an RCDD since 1999, volunteering countless hours as a Subject Matter Expert and as a contributor to numerous BICSI publications, including the Telecommunications Distribution Methods Manual, the Information Transport Systems Installation Methods Manual, and many others. Smirov is an accomplished industry professional with a Master’s Degree in Materials for Electronics.
- Awarded by the University of South Florida, College of Engineering, the Harry J. Pfister Award for Excellence in the Telecommunications Industry recognizes the lifetime achievement or major accomplishment of an individual in the telecommunications industry.
- The Harry J. Pfister Award for Excellence in the Telecommunications Industry was awarded to two individuals Herb Congdon ll, PE, and Julie Roy, RCDD, ESS, NTS. Congdon has made great contributions to the ITS world, having worked in the optical fiber cable and components industry since 1992. As a gifted presenter and industry speaker, Congdon presents at many BICSI conferences—sometimes more than once per conference. Congdon earned an electrical engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, served as a commissioned officer in the US Nuclear Navy Submarine program and is a licensed Professional Engineer with two patents.
- Since January 2008, Roy has been involved with BICSI as an active member of many committees and spearheaded the development of telecommunications cabling standards for commercial and residential installations in Canada. She was the first female in Canada to earn the RCDD credential. She also holds the NTS credential and was among the first group of individuals to receive the ESS designation. Additionally, Roy owns her own company, called C Squared Consulting.
- The Presidential Eagle Award, selected by BICSI’s President, is presented to individuals who have exhibited leadership, faith, and dedication to BICSI over a period of time. This year, Kazuo Kato, Manager for BICSI Japan, was recognized for his volunteer hours and commitment to BICSI. He started working for BICSI when this District was established in 2001 and has dedicated his life to his work and to BICSI.
- The Ray Gendron/BICSI Cares Scholarship offers funds to BICSI members or their immediate families for ITS education. This year BICSI is proud to award scholarships to three very deserving students: Thomas Tang, Mohamed Luqman Suhaib and Thomas Elliot.
- Thomas Tang is an Electrical Engineering major at the University of British Columbia. His father is BICSI member Tony Tang, RCDD. Mohamed is the son of BICSI member Yehiya Suhaib, RCDD and is majoring in Electronics with a focus in Telecommunications at Multimedia University in Malaysia. Thomas Elliot is the son of BICSI member Maureen Elliot, RCDD. He attends the University of Arizona and will be seeking a Business degree.